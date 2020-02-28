At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC,) there are a lot of items, from hats to teddy bears, being sold to eager supporters of President Donald Trump, who have flocked to the gathering outside of Washington, D.C.

One piece for sale this year at CPAC 2020 is a 385-pound statue of Trump made from hardened nails, which took over three months to create and will set you back $69,000 — with delivery included.

In an interview with Mediaite, artist Bill Secunda said he is a “huge fan of President Trump,” billing him, “America’s superhero and as tough as nails,” adding that he hopes Trump sees images of the statue.

Secunda said he’s been a loyal supporter since 2016 because Trump said all the things he “wanted to hear.”

He added that the reception to the oversized statue was great at CPAC and many people stopped to take photos with his creation.

Watch above, via Mediaite.

