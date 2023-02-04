‘Forgive Me’: Chris Wallace Straight-Up Asks Terry Bradshaw If It Bothers Him People Think He’s ‘Dumb’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace elicited a pained response from NFL analyst and football great Terry Bradshaw by asking if it “gets under (his) skin” that people view him as “dumb.”

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature NFL legend Terry Bradshaw and famed astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

In his interview with Bradshaw, Wallace asked about the longtime “rap” from critics who mock the ex-Steelers superstar as “dumb,” and a wistful Bradshaw responded with obvious pain in his voice:

WALLACE: You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. And Hollywood Henderson famously said, you know, ‘he couldn’t spell cat if he was spotted a C and an A’. Did that talk get to you? Did it get under your skin? BRADSHAW: Yes. Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. The dumb image, I have yet to figure out. Um, a lot of interceptions my rookie year but my rookie interception record initially was broken by Peyton Manning considered one of the smartest quarterbacks. I threw 25, he threw 28. So I am upset. I do get upset by the dumb image. I don’t like it being brought up. And I think probably some of my anger and frustration with it is, is I didn’t get enough support. I didn’t feel like personally, I didn’t get enough support from Pittsburgh. I thought Chuck Knoll could have stepped in and said ‘that’s the most ridiculous thing I have heard of’ after all, I called in my open plays. You can’t be too stupid and call in your own plays. WALLACE: Yeah, Chuck Knoll, we should tell people who aren’t as old as you and me, that he was your coach at the Pittsburgh Steelers. BRADSHAW: Right, head coach of Pittsburgh. But I have taken…I’ve taken that image and had some fun with it. Yeah, I’m kind of as you know, Chris, I like to have fun in interviews. I like to entertain people. If it’s at my expense, I’m fine with it. But there are times, there are times, even at Fox, when it’s Terry’s always, you know the goofball and, and there are times where I’m I don’t say anything, but I do say to myself, enough, you know, enough. WALLACE: All right. That’s enough of that.

