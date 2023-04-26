Former Fox Darling Kari Lake Implores ‘All’ Fox Hosts to Abandon Their Contracts And ‘Save The Country’ After Carlson Ouster

Former candidate for Governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, is encouraging other hosts on the Fox News network to walk away from their contracts in order to save the country.

The conversation took place on the Thursday edition of Fearless with Jason Whitlock, where Lake reacted to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson.

“Giving our mind and our eyes to something is power for us. If we say we’re not gonna give our mind and eyes to a network because we don’t like the direction they’re going, that’s powerful,” Lake said. “Again, I don’t think they care about the bottom line. They care about the agenda they’re pushing and they’re an establishment Republican group. I’m not trying to be critical of them. That’s just who they are.”

“They were lucky to have (Dan) Bongino on there. And of course, Tucker Carlson, I don’t think they care if the people who love MAGA… If the Republican — America first folks leave them, I think they’ll just continue to push an establishment Republican agenda,” Lake added.

She implored Fox hosts to walk away from their shows.

“I encourage every other newsperson at Fox who cares about this country to walk away from their contract, to walk away from their show. I’m talking about all of them,” Lake said. “We can get you set up with an outlet that will allow you to speak the truth. But right now, we got a year and a half to save our country.”

“Don’t let them push an agenda that’s anti-American on your back. Don’t let them use your voice, your reputation to push an anti-America, establishment, globalist agenda on your back. I implore these people who are still employed at these networks to walk away,” she said.

Lake, a former news anchor herself, turned her focus to Carlson in particular. She encouraged him to break his contract with the network if they intend on making him fulfill the remainder of the deal.

“I encourage Tucker, if that’s his deal, to stand up against that. We need your voice, Tucker. We gotta have your voice. If they’re paying you $20 or $30 million a year, stand up, speak out. We can find you an outlet. We must have your voice the next year and a half. And if you get sued by your former employee, we will help come up with a defense fund, a legal defense fund to help you fight back,” Lake offered.

“We have a year and a half to save the United States of America,” Lake said.

Watch above via Fearless with Jason Whitlock.

