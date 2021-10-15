Former Covid-19 testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir said Friday he believed it was “probably better” for people who took Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to take a booster shot, even one offered by another company.

“There has been this question, say you got J&J first, can you get a Moderna or Pfizer booster?” CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked Giroir in a morning interview. “Where do you stand on this?”

“The data are really suggestive,” Giroir replied. “We all know there was a study published from the Baylor College of Medicine this week that showed that mix-and-match strategy is probably better. If you get a J&J first and get either a Pfizer or Moderna second, your antibody levels are much higher.

“The one thing I would caution is there were only 50 people in each group, so only 450 total people … still a very small number,” he noted. “This is very consistent, though, with the data out of the uk, with the AstraZeneca vaccine that’s very similar to J&J. Where I am is, that’s probably where we’re going to go in the future.”

The remarks from Giroir, a retired four-star admiral who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, came ahead of a Friday hearing of the Food and Drug Administration on J&J’s plan for booster shots. Pfizer is presently the only company to have approval for boosters, though an FDA panel voted to approve one from Moderna on Thursday.

