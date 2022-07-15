Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn Says 75-80% of the Constitution was ‘Created by the Bible Itself’

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is claiming that the Constitution is almost identical to the Bible.

Speaking with Pastor Steve Schultz on the podcast Prophets and Patriots, Flynn shared how he came to this conclusion.

In the video, sourced from Twitter via Right Wing Watch, Flynn said, “About 75 to 80% of the Constitution is created — and I use that word specifically — is created by the Bible itself.”

“Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights, right? I mean the Ten — Bill of Rights, like I say, the Bill of Rights — and the Ten Commandments, right. The Bill of Rights and the Ten Commandments are the promises that we make to each other,” he added.

“When you really dig in and you list, and you read the Ten, the — the Bill of Rights and you list and read the Ten Commandments. Those are promises that we make. And then the fulfillment of those promises, you know, are the Constitution and the, and the Bible, that’s how we get fulfillment of those promises,” Flynn continued.

“I kind of have learned that, I guess, in the last, uh, you know probably the last few years, and I think partially because the more that I have studied our nation and what’s happening right now, what I have come to the realization of is that we in fact, were created by this, you know, ‘the creator,'” he continued. “It’s mentioned in the Declaration of Independence.”

“Oh yeah!” agreed Schultz.

Listen above via Prophets and Patriots.

