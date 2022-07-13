‘A Judge Ruled That My Naked Body Was in the Public Interest’: Former Rep. Katie Hill Bankrupt After Revenge Porn Suit

By Kipp Jones
Jul 13th, 2022
 

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) has been bankrupted by a dismissed lawsuit against the Daily Mail and two other reporters after nude photos of her leaked, which resulted in her 2019 resignation.

Hill resigned during a House Ethics investigation. She was alleged to have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a House staffer.

She denied the affair but admitted to a consensual relationship with a campaign staffer.

The Daily Mail published leaked nude images of Hill smoking a bong and kissing a woman. She sued the outlet and two conservative reporters, but a judge ruled against her.

She was ordered to pay attorney fees totaling roughly $220,000.

In a tweet Tuesday, Hill announced she would file for bankruptcy and also expressed being “let down by our legal system.”

In a broader statement, Hill wrote, “Victims of cyber exploitation are being let down by our legal system, and I have gotten an unfortunately personal look at the damage that can do.” She added:

When a vengeful person, political opponents, and a global tabloid conspired to take and publish naked photos of me – including those taken without my knowledge or consent – a judge ruled that my naked body was in the public interest, and that I had no right to hold accountable those responsible for this assault to my privacy and dignity.

I incurred substantial financial loss to fight this case because I believe it was my responsibility to do so to try to protect future victims of cyber exploitation. The consequences for me personally meant that I had to recently file bankruptcy. Still, I don’t regret doing so, despite the severe and lasting financial repercussions of the offensive and just plain wrong ruling.

Hill called for a “federal cyber exploitation law to protect victims who are currently left to personally fight attacks and abuse without a legal system to support them.”

