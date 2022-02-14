Former Republican National Committee Chairman and Montana Governor Marc Racicot (R-MT) published a scathing letter to current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday.

Racicot notes in the letter “that confronting you and the Committee with the thoughts and observations contained herein is not something, for me, easily done.”

“I would never have imagined that the day would come when the chair of the Republican National Committee and its members would rebuke and desert two GOP members of the United States House of Representatives, who, consistent with the Constitution, their oath of office and their conscience, have been performing their assigned Congressional duties with honor and integrity pursuant to the lawful passage of a House Resolution,” Racicot wrote, condemning the recent RNC vote censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for participating on the House committee investigation Jan. 6.

The two-term Republican governor argued that “based on my decades of engagement in Republican politics, my intuition tells me that you and the other members of the RNC will come to regret, if you don’t already, the passage of the RNC Resolution.”

Racicot goes on the say that McDaniel has likely hurt the GOP’s electoral prospects in the 2022 midterms by censuring Cheney and Kinzinger.

He then goes on to urge McDaniel to rescind the resolution.

“My suggestion and request is that you lead the Committee through the process of withdrawing and dismissing the RNC Resolution rebuking and deserting Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger,” Racicot wrote.

The former RNC chair also addressed former President Donald Trump’s allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen:

The former president didn’t experience defeat in 2020 because of fraud. The truth is quite the opposite. The defeat of the former president is explained by the fact that legions of responsible citizens, part of that Great Middle of America, voted the way they did because they embraced the very fidelity to their country and its Constitution that the RNC claims to embrace in its Party Platform.

Read the full letter here

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com