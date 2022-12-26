Former Russian PM’s 2023 Predictions Include a ‘Fourth Reich’ and a U.S. Civil War Resulting in Elon Musk as President
Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev predicted armed conflicts, global instability, and a “Fourth Reich” for the coming year.
On his official government Twitter page Monday, the former Russian leader and current Security Council chair shared a number of predictions for 2023 in a lengthy thread. Among them was a second U.S. civil war.
“On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions,” Medvedev wrote. “Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution.”
Medvedev, who was Russia’s prime minister from 2012 until 2020 predicted the price of oil would skyrocket while the U.K. would rejoin the European Union. Unfortunately, he said chaos would then rule:
Medvedev also predicted a conflict between California and the rest of the country would result in the state becoming its own nation. He predicted Texas would later declare itself independent – only to sign a pact with Mexico.
He also prophesied Elon Musk would be president of… something. Musk was not born in the U.S. and is therefore not eligible to become president.
Medvedev ended his 2023 projections by declaring the world will soon use only digital currencies.
Many reacted to the thread by wondering if Medvedev was being facetious or was simply vodka drunk:
