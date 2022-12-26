Former Russian PM’s 2023 Predictions Include a ‘Fourth Reich’ and a U.S. Civil War Resulting in Elon Musk as President

Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev predicted armed conflicts, global instability, and a “Fourth Reich” for the coming year.

On his official government Twitter page Monday, the former Russian leader and current Security Council chair shared a number of predictions for 2023 in a lengthy thread. Among them was a second U.S. civil war.

“On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions,” Medvedev wrote. “Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution.”

Medvedev, who was Russia’s prime minister from 2012 until 2020 predicted the price of oil would skyrocket while the U.K. would rejoin the European Union. Unfortunately, he said chaos would then rule:

1. Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters 2. The UK will rejoin the EU 3. The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process 7. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

Medvedev also predicted a conflict between California and the rest of the country would result in the state becoming its own nation. He predicted Texas would later declare itself independent – only to sign a pact with Mexico.

9. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

He also prophesied Elon Musk would be president of… something. Musk was not born in the U.S. and is therefore not eligible to become president.

Medvedev ended his 2023 projections by declaring the world will soon use only digital currencies.

Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

Many reacted to the thread by wondering if Medvedev was being facetious or was simply vodka drunk:

Lol @RemindMe_OfThis in one year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2022

If anyone thinking he’s not serious or under effect of drugs/booze, you’re wrong.

It’s all what Russians are talking about in their media and what they hope for. Russia is the evil of humankind and holds us from progress. I hope more people will understand it. — Ivan Shevtsov 🇺🇦 (@JohntaOfficial) December 26, 2022

Dmitry clearly has a sense of humor and an appreciation for vodka. — Eric McPherson (@EricMcPh) December 26, 2022

Drinking vodka all night, every night, always makes people say something stupid https://t.co/H0P9tA0Byt — JMarkGeorge (@JMarkgeorge) December 26, 2022

Somebody needs to lay off the vodka. https://t.co/c4L6UTTiGK — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 27, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com