Former Trump Aide Calls Female Jan. 6 Committee Witnesses ‘Hoes and Thots’

A former staffer in the White House under former President Donald Trump called women from the administration who have spoken to the Jan. 6 committee “hoes and thots.”

He also ripped the committee members as “Bolsheviks” and anti-White activists who loathe America’s founders.

Garrett Ziegler, who worked directly for former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, met with the committee Tuesday. CNN reported:

Ziegler was seen by CNN entering an office used by the committee to conduct witness interviews. He declined to comment to CNN and exited the conference room around 11 a.m. ET.

The Navarro aide reportedly once bragged he was the person who let in Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne into the White House to discuss a plan to overturn the 2020 election.

It is not clear exactly what Ziegler told the committee, if anything. He had plenty to say about its members on his Telegram page after the meeting.

Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump WH aide, lost his mind after his interview with the @January6thCmte yesterday. He accused the committee of being “anti-white” and referred to his female colleagues who spoke out against Trump as “thots and hoes.” pic.twitter.com/S7wOdH3tY1 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 20, 2022

“They’re Bolsheviks, so they probably do hate the American founders and most White people in general,” he said, according to clips of his comments posted on Twitter by the Republican Accountability Project. He added:

This is a Bolshevistic, anti-White campaign. If you can’t see that, your eyes are freaking closed. And so they see me as a, uh, young Christian who they can basically try to scare, right? And so today was just a lot of saying that I am invoking my right to silence under the executive privilege in the Fifth Amendment.

“I am the least racist person that many of you have ever met, by the way,” Ziegler said in another snippet. “I have no bigotry. I just try to see the world for where it is.” He then attacked young female White House staffers who cooperated with the committee:

I have no sort of army to hit back at them, right? ‘Cause I’m the young guy in the room and they’re not even going after any other young people. The other young people are total hoes like and thots like Cassidy Hutchinson and this [Alyssa Farah Griffin] hoebag who are just terrible. I mean, they have no clue what they’re saying.

“Thot” stands for “that hoe over there.” It is an insult used, as Urban Dictionary describes, to denigrate a “female that uses her body in some way to gain attention or some favor from males.”

Griffin, a CNN contributor and former Trump administration staffer, testified before the committee last November.

Hutchinson told lawmakers two weeks ago Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his vehicle away from Secret Service agents before the Capitol riot.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com