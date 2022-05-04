Former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis condemned the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade — calling it an “actual insurrection.”

Appearing on Newsmax Tuesday, the former Trump attorney went off on Democrats and blamed them for the leak, despite the leaker’s identity or motives being unknown.

“It’s so ridiculous that Democrats will invoke the Constitution and the rule of law when they think it plays for them, but they are so happy to disregard all norms and respect for institutions like the Supreme Court and processes when it’s to their advantage,” Ellis said. “This is all about Democrats just want America the way they want it, and they don’t care who they have to hurt and punish in the way.”

Ellis went on to invoke the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and argued — in that context — the Supreme Court leak constitutes an “actual insurrection,” whereas the riot lacked similar intent.

“What nobody’s saying about this is this isn’t just an act of civil disobedience, this is an actual insurrection,” Ellis said. “We want to talk about January 6th? That’s completely different. This is something that is actually trying on purpose to undermine the rule of law.

Earlier this year, Ellis was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 House Committee. Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) charged that Ellis was one of several Trump attorneys who “advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes.” Ellis responded by tweeting, “The committee is just mad they can’t date me.”

The committee is just mad they can’t date me. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 19, 2022

