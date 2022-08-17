Former Trump Org. CFO Has Flipped, Is Willing To Testify Against Company: Report

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has withdrawn a not guilty plea in his tax fraud case in New York and is willing to testify against the company in court, according to a new report.

The New York Daily News reported that Weisselberg informed the court Wednesday he is willing to implicate his former employer.

The former CFO for the Trump Organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation was being tried for tax fraud.

Molly Crane-Newman, wiring for the Daily News, reported:

As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal — for which he’s expected to serve five months on Rikers Island — Weisselberg will agree to testify against the companies when they goes [sic] to trial in October if he is called as a witness, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Former President Donald Trump has not been named as a defendant in the Manhattan district attorney’s case, which stems from a broader probe into his business practices, and Weisselberg’s plea agreement contains no provision relating to cooperating against Trump, the source said.

Weisselberg allegedly evaded paying taxes while working for the former president’s real estate company for 15 years.

The Daily News report follows CNN reporting the former Trump family confidante would plead guilty, but was unwilling to flip on his former employer.

Network reporter Kara Scannell described Weisselberg as “fiercely loyal” to Trump.

Weisselberg was charged last year with 15 felony counts relating to a broader tax evasion investigation into whether the company paid he and other employees “off the books.”

The scheme reportedly began in 2005, and the company was also charged.

Trump asked the court to dismiss the case against his company last week, but a judge denied the motion, the New York Times reported.

