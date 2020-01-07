Former Trump senior adviser Christian Whiton, during a Fox News appearance with staunch Trump defender Lou Dobbs, bizarrely tried to implicate President Barack Obama in the retaliatory missile attack by Iran on the Iraqi Al-Asad air base and Erbil in northern Iraq.

Reacting to the breaking news of Iranian-based missile strikes in retaliation for President Donald Trump personally ordering a fatal airstrike on Iran’s Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, Whiton deflected from the ongoing escalation that has put US military forces at greater risk in the region.

“This is the leading edge of what Iran’s current offensive capability is,” Whiton said, before repeating a misleading talking point about the terms of JCPOA deal struck by the Obama administration. “The combination of Donald Trump cutting off the paycheck for Iran, cutting off Obama’s paycheck that afforded this regime tens, perhaps more than a $100 billion in an unfrozen funds and also more than one billion dollars, pallets of cash, put on a plane, sent to Tehran in the middle of the night to Iran. That’s what Obama did. A lot of these offensive capabilities you’re seeing were paid for by Obama-Biden foreign policy. Donald Trump put an end to that.”

However, Whiton did not provide any evidence that the Iranian monies returned to the country in 2015 were used to build out the offensive missile capbability used in the attack on Iraq and US forces stationed in Iraq.

“The military is, God forbid, but I think we are at that point. It’s their time to shine,” Whiton added, before suggesting the Trump administration might strike Iran nuclear program sites.

“He’s not talking about so-called proportionate response,” Dobbs said, echoing Whiton’s call for heightened escalation .”This is an attack on the United States and Americans that requires a full response, does it not?”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

