Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Rips Media in Rare Tweet Storm: ‘Watching Them Try to Create Conflict and Film it’

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey criticized CNN’s Brian Stelter, the media, and social media platforms on Monday evening.

The catalyst to a series of critiques of corporate media culture was much-maligned Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The tech billionaire commented on a post from Stelter, in which he challenged the media and its mission. Stelter shared a post from Washington Post reporter Philip Bump, which was headlined: “Given endless resources, Tucker Carlson zeroes in on UFOs and testicles.”

Stelter commented, “Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing, @pbump says: “He’s selling doubt…”

Dorsey fired back: “and you all are selling hope?”

Newsmax TV’s Alex Salvi tweeted about the exchange and opined the former Twitter CEO was defending Carlson, which drew a response from Dorsey.

In another exchange, one Twitter user posted a defense of Stelter and Bump. In a response, another person commented, “I thought his point was that the press does the same thing, sowing doubt to promote white supremacy and get engagement, often amplifying bad takes, but now I’m not sure anymore.”

Dorsey responded with a simple, “yes.”

The former platform CEO responded to a number of other comments in which he was critical of the media for profiteering from chaos. He was also critical of Twitter.

Dorsey also responded to two posts from Mediaite primetime editor Michael Luciano.

Dorsey stepped down from Twitter late last year. The company is currently the target of criticism from the right, and is being defended by the left as Elon Musk seeks to buy it and take it private.

Twitter, which has been accused of engaging in massive censorship campaigns, has resisted Musk’s advances.

Dorsey called the company’s board “dysfunctional” on Saturday.

