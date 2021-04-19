Former Vice President Walter Mondale Passes Away at 93

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, who served under President Jimmy Carter, has died at 93 years old, Axios reports.

He led an accomplished life in politics serving as Minnesota attorney general, a Minnesota senator, Clinton’s ambassador to Japan, and Jimmy Carter’s vice president.

Mondale also ran for president in 1984 and became the Democratic nominee. He made history when he nominated the first female vice presidential nominee in any major American political party, Geraldine Ferraro.

President Joe Biden referred to Mondale as a mentor and in 2015 said “I took Fritz’s roadmap.”

The two had a close relationship and they reportedly spoke over the phone Sunday alongside President Carter, President Clinton, Vice President Harris, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

