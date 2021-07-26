Former WY Sen. Mike Enzi Airlifted to Hospital After Serious Bicycle Accident

mike enzi

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY) was airlifted to a hospital after suffering serious injuries in a bicycle accident on Friday, as confirmed by his family.

The 77-year-old was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and served until he announced he would not seek re-election in 2020. His tenure included six years as the Senate Budget Chair.

“Mike Enzi in hospital after bicycle accident,” was the comment posted by his Twitter account, the only update since the end of his term, along with a statement that he had been life flighted to a Denver-area hospital Friday evening. “He sustained serious injuries while riding a bicycle near his home in Gillette,” a Wyoming town about 300 miles north.

Well-wishes and prayer requests poured in, including from several of Wyoming’s current lawmakers and Enzi’s former Senate colleagues.

CNN’s Manu Raju spoke to Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Enzi’s successor, who told him that Enzi’s injuries included broken vertebrae and ribs. His condition was “extremely serious,” said Lummis, and it was unknown if he would survive. “I just encourage every prayerful person to pray.”

