It’s not every day when a Democrat is showered with praise on Fox & Friends. On Friday, though, that was very much the case.

During a discussion about Vice President Kamala Harris visiting the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade lauded Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) for his frequent criticism of President Joe Biden’s administration on the subject. Kilmeade’s praise of Cuellar came in response to the Texas Democrat criticizing Harris for visiting an area of the border which he called “politically safer” given its lower influx of migrants.

“That would be my border czar,” Kilmeade said of Cuellar “He’s a true hero.”

Kilmeade applauded Cuellar for putting his constituents’ needs first — even if that means ruffling feathers at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Henry Cuellar deserves credit as a Democrat,” Kilmeade said. “Actually, he’s probably not going to get invited to the White House for the Christmas party. But he’s doing great things for the country and his district. That’s why you get into office! Not to be a great Democrat, but to represent your people.”

“That was very brave,” Kilmeade’s co-host Ainsley Earhardt added, of Cuellar criticizing the vice president.

“That would be my border czar,” Kilmeade reiterated.

