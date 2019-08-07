comScore

Fox Business Host Calls on Trump to Ban Assault Weapons: ‘To Heck w/ Lobbyists at NRA’

By Josh FeldmanAug 7th, 2019, 1:58 pm

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan is calling on President Donald Trump to take action on gun control and ban assault weapons.

Regan tweeted this morning that the president “has a major opportunity: he can BAN assault weapons and envoke strict gun laws and backgrnd checks in one executive order.”

She even said, “To heck w/ lobbyists at NRA.”

Regan argued that assault weapons should be banned except for at shooting ranges because “there is no place for them in today’s society.”

Regan defended her position when Dana Loesch said she disagrees and even said, “She has to disagree bc she’s paid to disagree. I don’t envy her position.”

