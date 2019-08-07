Fox Business Network host Trish Regan is calling on President Donald Trump to take action on gun control and ban assault weapons.

Regan tweeted this morning that the president “has a major opportunity: he can BAN assault weapons and envoke strict gun laws and backgrnd checks in one executive order.”

She even said, “To heck w/ lobbyists at NRA.”

.@realDonaldTrump has a major opportunity: he can BAN assault weapons and envoke strict gun laws and backgrnd checks in one executive order. To heck w/ lobbyists at NRA – the majority of Americans and common sense supports this! It’s time to do what is right for our country. — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 7, 2019

Regan argued that assault weapons should be banned except for at shooting ranges because “there is no place for them in today’s society.”

We need to ban assault weapons — except at shooting ranges.. There is no place for them in today’s society. Period. If it’s a sport — go practice at the range. No need to keep them around the house. — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 7, 2019

Regan defended her position when Dana Loesch said she disagrees and even said, “She has to disagree bc she’s paid to disagree. I don’t envy her position.”

Sorry Trish, but I do disagree with you on this. I’m not quite sure where your numbers come from on polling or how you would avoid creating a national registry. Happy to discuss it. https://t.co/WvhkJkx0Nj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 7, 2019

She has to disagree bc she’s paid to disagree. I don’t envy her position. Nonetheless – majority of Americans believe we need better background checks for prospective gun owners. No one w/common sense believes we should hand an assault rifle to a mentally ill person. https://t.co/Lx7d3uH6K1 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 7, 2019

This ergo decedo response is unnecessary, Trish. I’ve been a strong public 2A defender for well over a decade, and I’m not paid to disagree with you or anyone else. What data? What do you mean by “better background checks?” Who said to hand “assault weapons” to the mentally ill? https://t.co/1YkIh23YbG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 7, 2019

