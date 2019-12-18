Fox, CNN and MSNBC Stars Come Together For Mediate’s ‘Most Influential in News Media’ Party
Mediaite celebrated our Most Influential in News Media list this year with a party — presented by History celebrating 25 years — at the Lambs Club in New York City on Tuesday night. The celebration brought out an amazing array of top anchors, editors, reporters, pundits, executives and everyone else that drove the news cycle in 2019.
Big names from Mediaite’s list of the 75 media players most influential this year made showings at the party, which kicked off Tuesday evening as the news cycle remains fixated on impeachment. Attendees included Sean Hannity, Chris Cuomo, George Conway, Jeff Zucker, Megyn Kelly, Andrew Napolitano, Ari Melber, Ed Henry, Juan Williams, Andy Lack, Phil Griffin, Kristina Partsinevelos, Ashleigh Banfield, Lisa Boothe, Preet Bharara, John Berman, Alisyn Camerota, Bill Hemmer, Douglas Brunt, Jessica Tarlov, Anthony Scaramucci, Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy, Shimon Prokupecz, S.E. Cupp, Ali Velshi, Samantha Vinograd, Elie Honig, Paul Buccieri, Rob Sharenow, Melissa Francis, Rick Wilson, Molly Jong-Fast, Harris Faulkner, Brooke Baldwin, Pat Kiernan, Evan Siegfried and, of course, your hosts Dan Abrams and the staff of Mediaite (among many others).
At what other party are you going to see the presidents of CNN, MSNBC and Sean Hannity in a room together, and on the night before the impeachment vote?
All photos by Geraldine Petrovic/Murget Royd Photography, Inc
