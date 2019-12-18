Mediaite celebrated our Most Influential in News Media list this year with a party — presented by History celebrating 25 years — at the Lambs Club in New York City on Tuesday night. The celebration brought out an amazing array of top anchors, editors, reporters, pundits, executives and everyone else that drove the news cycle in 2019.

Big names from Mediaite’s list of the 75 media players most influential this year made showings at the party, which kicked off Tuesday evening as the news cycle remains fixated on impeachment. Attendees included Sean Hannity, Chris Cuomo, George Conway, Jeff Zucker, Megyn Kelly, Andrew Napolitano, Ari Melber, Ed Henry, Juan Williams, Andy Lack, Phil Griffin, Kristina Partsinevelos, Ashleigh Banfield, Lisa Boothe, Preet Bharara, John Berman, Alisyn Camerota, Bill Hemmer, Douglas Brunt, Jessica Tarlov, Anthony Scaramucci, Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy, Shimon Prokupecz, S.E. Cupp, Ali Velshi, Samantha Vinograd, Elie Honig, Paul Buccieri, Rob Sharenow, Melissa Francis, Rick Wilson, Molly Jong-Fast, Harris Faulkner, Brooke Baldwin, Pat Kiernan, Evan Siegfried and, of course, your hosts Dan Abrams and the staff of Mediaite (among many others).

At what other party are you going to see the presidents of CNN, MSNBC and Sean Hannity in a room together, and on the night before the impeachment vote?

All photos by Geraldine Petrovic/Murget Royd Photography, Inc

Dan Abrams and Jeff Zucker Ed Henry Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Ari Melber Dan Abrams and Sean Hannity Oliver Darcy and Sean Hannity Megyn Kelly Floyd Abrams and Megyn Kelly Ed Henry and Aidan McLaughlin Andy Lack Dan Abrams, Andy Lack and Mark Kornblau Colby Hall and Jeff Zucker AJ Katz, Douglas Brunt, Dan Abrams and Megyn Kelly Juan Williams, Melissa Francis and Megyn Kelly Brooke Baldwin and Chris Cuomo Dan Abrams and Juan Williams Jesse Weber, Brian Ross and Brian Buckmire Juan Williams Lisa Boothe, Aidan McLaughlin and Lindsey Ellefson Dan Abrams and George Conway Alisyn Camerota and Ashleigh Banfield Preet Bharara Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield Colby Hall, Geraldine Hessler and Sean Hannity Davis Richardson, Oliver Darcy and Max Tani Sam Vinograd and Elie Honig Colby Hall and Geraldine Hessler Harris Faulkner John Berman and Alisyn Camerota Ashleigh Banfield Ali Velshi Dan Abrams, Molly Jong-Fast and George Conway John Berman Andrew Napolitano Anthony Scaramucci SE Cupp Bill Hemmer Anthony Scaramucci Sam Vinograd and Alisyn Camerota Brian Ross Harris Faulkner Colby Hall, Chris Cuomo and Geraldine Hessler Harris Faulkner Chris Cuomo Dan Abrams Jeff Zucker and Phil Griffin Phil Griffin Pat Kiernan Aaron Keller, Michael Koribanics and Brian Buckmire John Berman and Ed Henry John Berman and Ed Henry

