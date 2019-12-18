comScore

Fox, CNN and MSNBC Stars Come Together For Mediate’s ‘Most Influential in News Media’ Party

By Mediaite StaffDec 18th, 2019, 3:55 pm

Mediaite celebrated our Most Influential in News Media list this year with a party — presented by History celebrating 25 years — at the Lambs Club in New York City on Tuesday night. The celebration brought out an amazing array of top anchors, editors, reporters, pundits, executives and everyone else that drove the news cycle in 2019.

Big names from Mediaite’s list of the 75 media players most influential this year made showings at the party, which kicked off Tuesday evening as the news cycle remains fixated on impeachment. Attendees included Sean Hannity, Chris Cuomo, George Conway, Jeff Zucker, Megyn Kelly, Andrew Napolitano, Ari Melber, Ed Henry, Juan Williams, Andy Lack, Phil GriffinKristina Partsinevelos, Ashleigh Banfield, Lisa Boothe, Preet Bharara, John Berman, Alisyn Camerota, Bill Hemmer, Douglas Brunt, Jessica Tarlov, Anthony Scaramucci, Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy, Shimon Prokupecz, S.E. Cupp, Ali Velshi, Samantha Vinograd, Elie Honig, Paul Buccieri, Rob Sharenow, Melissa Francis, Rick Wilson, Molly Jong-Fast, Harris Faulkner, Brooke Baldwin, Pat Kiernan, Evan Siegfried and, of course, your hosts Dan Abrams and the staff of Mediaite (among many others).

At what other party are you going to see the presidents of CNN, MSNBC and Sean Hannity in a room together, and on the night before the impeachment vote?

All photos by Geraldine Petrovic/Murget Royd Photography, Inc

Dan Abrams and Jeff Zucker

Ed Henry

Sean Hannity

Ari Melber

Dan Abrams and Sean Hannity

Oliver Darcy and Sean Hannity

Megyn Kelly

Floyd Abrams and Megyn Kelly

Ed Henry and Aidan McLaughlin

Andy Lack

Dan Abrams, Andy Lack and Mark Kornblau

Colby Hall and Jeff Zucker

AJ Katz, Douglas Brunt, Dan Abrams and Megyn Kelly

Juan Williams, Melissa Francis and Megyn Kelly

Brooke Baldwin and Chris Cuomo

Dan Abrams and Juan Williams

Jesse Weber, Brian Ross and Brian Buckmire

Juan Williams

Lisa Boothe, Aidan McLaughlin and Lindsey Ellefson

Dan Abrams and George Conway

Alisyn Camerota and Ashleigh Banfield

Preet Bharara

Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield

Colby Hall, Geraldine Hessler and Sean Hannity

Davis Richardson, Oliver Darcy and Max Tani

Sam Vinograd and Elie Honig

Colby Hall and Geraldine Hessler

Harris Faulkner

John Berman and Alisyn Camerota

Ashleigh Banfield

Ali Velshi

Dan Abrams, Molly Jong-Fast and George Conway

John Berman

Andrew Napolitano

Anthony Scaramucci

SE Cupp

Bill Hemmer

Anthony Scaramucci

Sam Vinograd and Alisyn Camerota

Brian Ross

Harris Faulkner

Colby Hall, Chris Cuomo and Geraldine Hessler

Chris Cuomo

Dan Abrams

Jeff Zucker and Phil Griffin

Phil Griffin

Pat Kiernan

Aaron Keller, Michael Koribanics and Brian Buckmire

John Berman and Ed Henry

