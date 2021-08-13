Sparks flew between Fox News guests David Avella and Laura Fink in a Friday exchange on Covid-19 vaccines, with Avella loudly interjecting on numerous occasions to protest Fink’s remarks.

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner kicked the exchange off with a video of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt saying at a Thursday press conference that he didn’t want to live in a “futuristic, dystopian, biomedical security state.”

Avella said Covid-19 vaccine mandates could mean an “entire new industry of people making fake covid vaccinations cards” with compliance officers at businesses ensuring that customers’ vaccination cards were authentic. “Businesses are going to have to have agents for the government enforcing this,” Avella said. “The only government [Democrats] don’t want to increase is police actually doing things to keep people safe.”

Dissenting, Fink said, “I think this is patently ridiculous. It’s like saying they’re going to microchip everybody. These are reasonable things that will encourage people to get vaccinated.”

Avella, prompting the tense portion of the exchange, loudly interrupted. “How do you enforce the policy?” Avella said. “Laura, how do you enforce the policy then? How are going to enforce the policy if you aren’t going to have people making sure the cards are real?”

“Honestly, I think, let’s cross that bridge when we get to it,” Fink replied. “Right now, we need to encourage vaccinations.”

Ratcheting up the volume, Avella interjected once more. “We have to do it now! You are making small businesses make people show a card to get in. You’ve got to enforce it now! This isn’t wait until later.”

Attempting to argue, Fink said, “They’ve been doing it at concerts,” before Avella cut her off. “If it’s illegal, what does it matter? Again! Democrats love creating criminal activity. … Show a card that if a criminal sells it to somebody, it’s an illegal card, so how effective is that policy, Laura?”

Fink interrupted toward the end of Avella’s comments to inquire, “Why are you screaming, sir?”

Faulkner promptly cut the duo off to cite the fact that New York is imposing an “Excelsior Pass” for residents to prove their vaccination status.”You need something above adjacent to the small- to mid-businesses to help them out to verify the cards,” Faulkner said. “The crisis here is that you’re going on the honor system.We know people on their wives. Let’s break it real, here. … There’s got to be another layer here, as David is saying.

“And I didn’t hear David yelling at you,” Faulkner said. “He didn’t?” a nonplussed Fink replied. “But I’ll say for everybody here it is worth getting into for sure, and I’m glad we did today,” Faulkner added.

