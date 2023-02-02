‘Fox Loves to Come After Us!’ Whoopi Goldberg Lashes Out at Fox News For Future Crime of Calling The View ‘Anti-American’

The View host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out at Fox News in anticipation that the network’s personalities would attack her show as “anti-American” over their commentary about the Pledge of Allegiance.

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Goldberg opened the show by hosting a discussion of the fireworks at Wednesday’s meeting of the House Judiciary Committee, where Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) forced a debate on saying the pledge at every meeting that got contentious.

Goldberg interrupted the discussion with an aside warning Fox News to stop even before they could start, and Joy Behar followed that with an important correction:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: This is the Judiciary Committee, right? So wouldn’t it be better show of patriotism to be working on issues like police violence, mass shootings, prison reforms? You know, it’s you know, this. You know, people I don’t know what it’s going to take for them to recognize that people don’t, they’re not them. We’re not fooling around. The people of the United States are not fooling around. You wasting everybody’s time suggesting your people do what they already do! What is this wasting time?

JOY BEHAR: Well, you know, Samuel Jo…

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: You look amazing. That blue is fabulous on you, by the way.

JOY BEHAR: So Samuel Johnson, who was a famed literary figure, said in 1175, “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” So the question is, what exactly is Gaetz seeking refuge from? …So in other words, oh, we have to do the Pledge of Allegiance because he’s hiding all of his sins. You know, And we know what they are. One of them is that he was for the insurrection. I mean, he’s been accused of sexual trafficking, which he has now denied. I’ll say that. He is an election denier, and these are the reasons that he will. They always say, “oh, let’s wave the flag, rally around the flag” when there’s something to hide. And that’s what he’s doing.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: And just so we’re clear, so everybody is clear because, you know, Fox loves to to come after us every day! They don’t, they don’t do their work. They come at us for doing what we’re supposed to do, which was give you our opinion. That’s the beautiful thing about America. In America, we can still each give our opinion and you don’t have to like it. It’s just somebody’s opinion. But I find that the people who are always saying, “Well, you know, they are anti–,” we’re not anti-America. The beauty of America is you can say, hey, this is what’s wrong with America and we can fix it. That’s what they’re supposed to be doing. Instead of asking people to do what they already do every day, which is say the Pledge of Allegiance.

JOY BEHAR: So I just want to correct that Samuel Johnson was not 1175. 1775. I knew it had to be later because I dated the guy.