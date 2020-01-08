Fox News Accidentally Plays Clip of Biden Calling Trump ‘Dangerously Incompetent’ During Ingraham Segment

Fox News host Laura Ingraham teed up an attack on former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but her production team played a clip of the former veep calling President Donald Trump “dangerously incompetent” instead.

On Tuesday night’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham teased what promised to be a delicious piece of video, gleefully telling her guest “All right, I have to share this with you.”

“This was Biden earlier today,” Ingraham said, barely suppressing a laugh, and added “This was, by the way, after he mixed up Iran and Iraq, no big deal, he said Iran voted to kick us out of the country.”

Ingraham was correct, Biden did misspeak during the speech.

“Now this is what he was saying could be done to calm down the situation. Watch,” Ingraham said, anticipation built.

But the clip that played featured Biden in mid-rant about Trump’s recent actions with Iran.

“…haphazard decision making process that led up to it, the failure to consult with our allies, our Congress, the reckless disregard for the consequences that would surely follow, was in my view dangerously incompetent,” Biden said in a clip from his Tuesday speech.

After the clip ended, Ingraham finished her earlier thought — and explained the clip that should have been played — by saying “He went on to say if he wanted to resolve this, we should get back into the Iran deal.”

During his speech, Biden listed several steps that Trump should take, which included that he “should be immediately reaching out to our European partners and others to send private signals of deterrence and de-escalation to Iran and find a way to avoid the onrush of war.”

“The best way to do that, of course, would be for President Trump, to rejoin the Iran Deal and build on it — if Iran moves back into compliance with its obligations — and re-establishes international consensus about how to confront these threats from Iran,” Biden said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

