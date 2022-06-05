Fox News anchor John Roberts confronted one of the top Republicans in the House with a troubling statistic about gun violence, as many on the right are vehemently opposing gun safety reforms.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Roberts presented House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) with the numbers showing that, among all nations in deaths due to gun violence, the U.S. completely laps the field.

“In terms of the developed world, the United States far and away leads every other nation … in terms of gun violence,” Roberts said. He added, “The U.S. way out in front with four deaths per 100,000 people. The next closest nation is Cyprus, way behind at just below .7 deaths per 100,000 people. What you think is responsible for that discrepancy?”

Scalise went on to deliver a rambling reply in which he did not even begin to concede that the U.S. needs any type of gun safety reform.

“In the last couple of years you’ve seen this crazy defund the police movement,” Scalise said. “But you’ve also seen a movement that’s been going on for a few years in big cities where the D.A. aren’t even prosecuting criminals until it is shooting, or a violent crime. And they’re letting criminals back out on the street. And then inevitably what you see is higher rates of crime.”

Roberts then referenced polling data showing 89 percent of Americans support background checks for gun owners, and 74 percent support red flag laws.

“You and other republicans have views about background checks and red flag laws that seem to run counter to what public sentiment is,” the Fox News anchor told Scalise. “So are the views that you and your colleagues hold out of step with where the nation is?”

Scalise — himself a victim of gun violence, as he was shot in the hip during the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting — argued that the poll question was misleading because people do not fully understand red flag laws.

“Under the guise of red flag, they take away due process, where they literally can come into your house and take away your gun without you even knowing that there was some kind of proceeding where somebody said, ‘Oh, I think that guy might be a threat,'” Scalise said. “So now somebody can go and take away your Constitutional right. I don’t think people would agree with that.

The Fox News anchor called out Scalise’s position.

“Congressman, if that had happened in the case of the Buffalo shooter, 10 people would be alive today,” Roberts said.

“Again, due process is a Constitutional right,” Scalise said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

