Fox News Anchor Offended Biden Cracked Wise About Trump Mugshot: ‘Nobody Should Want to See 77-Yr-Old’ Get Mugshot

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith was offended that President Joe Biden made an apparent joke about ex-President Donald Trump’s mugshot — which Trump is selling for campaign cash — saying it’s a sad and sober occasion.

Trump became the first U.S. president to pose for a mugshot when he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia Thursday on 13 counts related to election crimes in a sweeping RICO case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Upon its release shortly after Trump’s arrest, the mugshot immediately became the featured image on a cornucopia of campaign merchandise — and the subject of a perhaps sarcastic compliment from Biden.

On Friday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Five, co-host Jeanine Pirro brought up Trump’s mugshot merch. But in a moment flagged by Acyn Torabi, Smith singled out Biden’s reaction to launch into a commentary about how sad the whole thing is for America — after which Pirro referenced the Biden campaign’s oblique joke about the ordeal:

JEANNINE PIRRO: Truth is that the president is also using this proactively by selling, you know, the mugs and the T-shirts and all that. I mean, do you think the mugshot really shows that there’s a two-tiered system of justice? SANDRA SMITH: A hundred percent! But the question to the president, the current sitting president, to laugh it off and call him a “handsome guy,” I think that’s, it sends a message to the world. Nikki Haley said it in her reaction to the mugshot. She said, “this is a sad day for America.”. Nobody should want to see a 77-year-old former American president obviously stand for his mugshot. Jonathan Turley, I think, captured it the best. He said it’s the scowl that’s likely to launch a million ships all in the wrong directions. And I think his point really hits home. He said it’s going to be the rallying cry at both extremes in our political system. Many on both sides relish rage. He writes, “Rage is addictive. The merchandising and madness aside, we have more matters to resolve together. And that’s not a word we’re using a whole lot right now. When crime is running rampant, inflation is choking most American financials and drugs are flowing over our border. We need it. We need to come together. This is certainly not one of those moments. JEANNINE PIRRO: You know, Jessica, one of the things that Joe Biden tweeted was “Apropos of nothing: Today is a great day to contribute to my campaign.”

Following the mugshot circus, Biden made what appears to be a veiled reference to it in a campaign tweet that read “Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign.”

Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign. https://t.co/Tj5cURqgQT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2023

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s The Five.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com