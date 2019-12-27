Fox News anchor Leland Vittert punctured President Donald Trump’s recent Twitter warning to Russia, Syria, and Iran by asking “Why should [they] care?”

On Thursday, Trump issued an error-riddled tweet warning the three countries to let Turkey handle the situation in Syria’s Idlib province.

“Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands if inocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage,” Trump wrote, before deleting the message and issuing a corrected version of the tweet.

Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Vittert and Fox News contributor Judith Miller discussed Trump’s tweet, and its likely effect on the situation.

“Let me ask you, the war in Syria has been going on for a long time, we all understand that,” Vittert said, then reading Trump’s tweet aloud, said “Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this.”

“Given the lack of follow-through on so many of the president’s red lines, when it came to hitting back against people who did what he told them not to do, why should the Russians or the Syrians or the Iranians care about the tweet?” Vittert asked.

“Well they shouldn’t,” Miller said, adding that “the withdrawal of US forces from Syria and the president’s intention to withdraw even more from the region and for other reasons as well, the United States is no longer in a position to do very much to protect either our former allies the Kurds or innocent civilians who are on the move towards the border trying to flee bombing.”

“So this is an empty tweet from Mar-a-Lago, it’s an empty warning, and it’s more of foreign policy by Twitter,” Miller said, which she added “drives foreign policy analysts and experts crazy.”

Vittert went in on Trump a bit more, asking “How much of this new Iran China Russian alliance that we are seeing, how much is that in a direct response to them feeling like they can get away with it, and the U.S. pulling back in terms of projection of force in the Persian gulf?”

“I think it’s a direct reflection of it,” Miller said, and Vittert went on to note that after the withdrawal, it “only took a couple of days or a couple of hours for the Russians in the Syrians to move in” to the fight

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

