Fox News Co-Host Floats Donors Holding Back Over Specter of DEATH: Biden ‘Might Not Make Finish Line of THIS Term’

Fox News guest co-host Paul Mauro floated the ghoulish notion that donors are holding back because President Joe Biden might die in his first term, some time in the next year-and-change.

Critics of the president have not been shy about making an issue out of his age, while the president has recognized it as a “legitimate” issue while also frequently joking about it. But some have gone a step further, explicitly raising the specter of imminent death in an effort to damage Biden.

Mauro was the guest co-host on Friday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, during which he joined that group by surmising — despite Biden’s fundraising haul doubling Trump’s — that donors are not contributing for a dark reason (while also revealing that he thinks Metallica is big wedding dance fodder):

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Get in line. This is a flashback to Politico. And this is the day after Biden’s launch. “Biden’s campaign launch is immediately overshadowed by other events, and his team loves it. The president wants, to a degree, to be the political background noise.”. That’s the strategy. Focus on Trump. Let me remain in the background. PAUL MAURO: So let’s get this straight. Essentially, the strategy is I want to be the most powerful man in the world in the background. That’s not exactly what we want from our leader, especially now when we have so many challenges internationally. We’re going to talk about China later. That’s something that we have to confront, which he just seems very ill-equipped to do. But let’s be frank, this mug of his should have been a sippy cup because the truth of the matter is, no matter how many memes you have, no matter how you tried to dress this up. Right. This is a little bit like watching your grandfather trying to dance to Metallica at a wedding. It’s embarrassing. And you cannot generate enough memes to create the kind of confidence you need. And the reason he’s not raising the money is because they know that they’re sitting back and they’re saying what all of us have been saying, which is “I don’t think he’s going to make it to the finish line. He may not make it to the end of this term. So as a result, I’m not throwing good money after bad. I’m going to hold back my finance until I see who it’s going to go to.”

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered.

