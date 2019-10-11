comScore

Fox News Colleagues Shocked, Saddened by Shepard Smith Exit

By Charlie NashOct 11th, 2019, 5:48 pm

Fox News personalities reacted with shock and sadness following the stunning announcement that anchor Shepard Smith is leaving the network after 23 years.

“I first worked with Shep on my first assignment at Fox News almost 23 years ago. It was a total shock today to find out he’s leaving,” Fox News anchor Bret Baier posted on Twitter. “He anchored breaking news -fast-moving events —better than anyone. I wish him well in whatever lies ahead.”

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto — whose 4 p.m. show began immediately after Smith announced his exit live — appeared blindsided by the revelation, and had an emotional reaction on on air.

Other Fox News stars — from prime time host Sean Hannity to Brit Hume — also weighed in on the shock departure.

Other network stars weighed in as well. CNN anchor Christopher Cuomo declared, “Good luck, Shep! Sure you have many opportunities waiting!” while CNN’s Ana Navarro claimed to feel a “celebratory joy” for Smith being able to “escape.”

MSNBC host Chris Hayes and news analyst Howard Fineman speculated that Smith’s exit had to do with a recent dinner between Attorney General William Barr and Rupert Murdoch.

