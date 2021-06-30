Fox News’ Marie Harf plans to keep wearing her face mask on airplanes — forever.

“I’m going to wear a mask on a plane for the rest of my life, even if I don’t have to,” Harf told incredulous colleagues Kat Timpf, Guy Benson and host Kennedy on Kennedy’s Fox Business show Tuesday. “Planes are gross, I think, just to begin with. You’re in close quarters. ”

The Transportation Security Administration still requires masks for air travelers, a policy that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said this month was justified as a “matter of respect.” However, pressure has been growing for the agency to lift that policy. Thirty senators sent a letter on Tuesday asking the TSA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update guidelines related to travelers who had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I’m just going to!” Harf said about her intention to continue wearing a mask. “I’m going to own it. … You don’t know who is vaccinated and who isn’t.”

