On The Story with Martha McCallum, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy blasted Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call for the abolition of the Department of Homeland Security and, citing numerous translation threats, tried to equate the idea of shutting down DHS with supporting those criminal elements it protects against.

“We’re looking at someone who basically wants to give you the wish list for terrorists, the wish lists for criminal cartels and sex traffickers,” Campos-Duffy said. “You have to wonder is she working for them or the American people?”

Speaking with fellow panelist Juan Williams and McCallum, Campos-Duffy dismissed the many concerns conservative had back in 2002 about creating a vast new federal agency in response to the 9/11 attacks.

“That is not the concern that AOC has,” Campos-Duffy said, dismissively. “AOC likes big federal agencies, the bigger the better. Her concern is with the vision of DHS. She doesn’t want to just eliminate DHS, she wants to abolish ICE, get rid of Border Patrol. She agrees with Julian Castro in decriminalizing illegal border crossings.”

When Williams brought up the numerous accounts of abhorrent border detention conditions and pointed out that AOC’s outrage at DHS was fueled, in part, by this negligent conduct, McCallum did not deny the reporting. “The criticism, I totally agree with you. Those postings are nothing that anybody would defend, they were completely disgusting,” she acknowledged. “However, she went down there, border agents said, and yelled in their faces.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

