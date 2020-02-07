Fox News Doc Literally Argues That Obamacare is Killing People By Covering Their Medical Care

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier, M.D. says that Americans are dying of preventable diseases because of Obamacare, which takes away the incentive to be healthy by covering medical care for tens of millions more Americans.

Dr. Saphier — a radiologist who graduated from Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) in Barbados — appeared on Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends to discuss the news of a cruise ship that is being screened for Wuhan coronavirus in Bayonne, New Jersey, and had some interesting thoughts on that as well.

“I don’t want anyone to start panicking in the United States about this,” Dr. Saphier said, pointing out that “yes, there are over 30,000 cases, over 600 deaths reported at this point, but the far majority are in China.”

She went on to claim that “You have to keep in mind that about 19 million Americans have the flu so far this season, and 100,000 have died from it, okay, so in the United States, that is where a panic can be.”

Missed it by that much.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “so far this season there have been at least 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths from flu,” not 100,000. They currently estimate an upper range of 25,000 deaths for the entire season.

“And if you want to avoid the coronavirus, you’re going to do the exact same thing as you would do to avoid the flu or measles,” Saphier added. There are readily available vaccines for flu and measles, however, and not for Wuhan coronavirus.

After rattling off a few more coronavirus facts that you should probably check on, Dr. Saphier promoted her new book by — as Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis noted — claiming that Obamacare is killing people.

“The point is Americans are dying younger from largely preventable disease and bad health policy decisions,” Saphier said, adding “And the problem that I have with this is heart disease alone costs about $230 billion to the United States.”

She then claimed that “The Affordable Care Act did nothing to help that except take away, they took away the incentivizations for good behavior choices by saying that whatever, however you act, whatever you do, everything’s going to be covered, and so preventable illness is running rampant across the United States.”

But a recent study found that the Affordable Care Act is associated with lower mortality rates, not higher.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

