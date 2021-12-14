Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram made the first mention on Fox News of the text messages between Fox News hosts and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday morning, almost a full sixteen hours after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read them aloud.

Texts from hosts like Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Sean Hannity urging former President Donald Trump to publicly address and distance himself from the January 6th riot were revealed by Cheney in a committee hearing that Fox News did not air, although CNN and MSNBC covered it live.

Ingraham and Hannity did not mention the text messages on either of their shows Monday night, despite the story dominating media coverage elsewhere. Hannity even had Meadows on his show for an interview and made no mention of the texts.

The revelation of the texts by Cheney kicked off a media storm as they counter the recent attempt by Fox hosts to downplay the January 6th insurrection and any alleged connection between Trump and the violence on that day.

“The committee revealed messages sent by Donald Trump Jr. and Fox hosts to Meadows during the riot, imploring the White House to convince the president to intervene and urge his supporters to stand down,” Pergman reported to Harris Faulkner.

“Donald Trump Jr. wrote to Meadows, quote, ‘We need an oval office address. It has gone too far.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com