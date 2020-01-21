Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Calls Donald Trump A ‘Civil-Rights Leader’

Geraldo Rivera Fox News correspondent-at-large said on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning that President Donald Trump is a “civil-rights leader,” in light of the president’s meeting with world leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

“I feel awful for him, beacuse this is an economic summit, the American economy is the envy of the world,” Rivera stated.

The Fox News correspondent-at-large continued, “I call him, to great controversy, a civil-rights leader, especially yesterday on Martin Luther King Day.”

“Because why?” Rivera asked of himself.

“African American unemployment, lowest it’s ever been. Latino unemployment, lowest it’s ever been. The rising tide, the rising tide is lifting all boats, we should be celebrating, instead he’s fighting this, this, you know, cage match,” Rivera responded.

“Impeach by only Democrats, now Republicans presumably with save him,” Rivera stated on the matter of the Articles of Impeachment being set to be heard in the U.S. Senate this week.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]