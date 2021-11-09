Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera Subtweets ‘Vaccinated Commentators’ Stirring Anti-Vax Outrage: ‘Nothing Is More Contemptible’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera denounced “vaccinated commentators” who are hypocritically stirring up unvaccinated followers to fight and die for freedom.

On Tuesday night Rivera tweeted, “Nothing is more contemptible than vaccinated commentators urging their unvaccinated followers to fight (and die) for their freedom. It’s like the punk-safe on the street-urging the guy in the ledge to jump.”

Nothing is more contemptible than vaccinated commentators urging their unvaccinated followers to fight (and die) for their freedom. It’s like the punk-safe on the street-urging the guy in the ledge to jump. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 10, 2021

He did not name anyone in particular, but he has clashed several times with colleagues on The Five over vaccines.

Last month Rivera made similar comments saying he has “zero tolerance for anti-Vaxers.”

Open-minded & inclusive, I’m friends with all kinds of people. But as we pass 700,000 #Covid dead, I have zero tolerance for anti-Vaxers.

Most of all, I detest vaccinated dick heads who urge the unvaccinated to “fight for their freedom,” the mob urging the man on ledge to jump — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 2, 2021

It’s unclear whether Rivera was indirectly calling out some Fox News colleagues for their anti-vaccine commentary, but he did publicly denounce Tucker Carlson’s January 6 documentary as “bullshit” for suggesting it may have been a false flag.

He acknowledged to The New York Times he would probably “get in trouble for this,” but expressed serious concern about Carlson’s special.

“He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.”

