Fox News guest Dr. Qanta Ahmed, from the Council on Foreign Relations, told host Laura Ingraham that Muslim Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (Mich.) suffer from “grotesque Holocaust envy” as part of their efforts to build sympathy for Palestinians.

During a segment discussing the two Muslim members of “the Squad,” Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center defended Israel and called out the Democratic Party for failing to “put these anti-Semites in their place early on, when they started spouting their hatred for Israel and supporting BDS.” Cooper then castigated the pair for not taking the lead as Muslim Members of Congress to criticize the Palestinian Authority.

“That is a brilliant point,” Ingraham said. “It’s easy to kind of be upset and angry about the political Islamist approach to these issues and it’s kind of instinctive for me to defend Israel. But you are right. Dr Ahmed, they could be change agents.”

Ahmed agreed that Cooper’s point, before archly dismissing Tlaib and Omar’s knowledge of the Quran and boldly claiming they are perverting the Islamic text.

“They are using Islamist tactics to invert reality. What they’re seeking, they have a grotesque Holocaust envy,” she said, making a highly incendiary claim, which she recognized, because she quickly added: “And just hear me out on that.”

“Islamists envy what they see as the special mark upon the Jewish people, that is the membership of genocide. It’s a terrible thing that befell the Jewish people, but Islamists envy it, they want to take over and appear the most persecuted, the most victimized, the most disadvantaged, while they deny the Holocaust and the existence of Israel. This is why you are seeing this, there is nothing genuine about these politicians. I don’t care whether they were Democrats or Republicans. The question is, where is the Speaker of the House? Where is Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi to not just reprimand them, silence, and marginalize them? That’s what I’m upset about.”

Ingraham, notably, failed to address her guest’s outrageous claim that two Members of Congress want to co-opt the Jewish people’s status as genocide victims as part of their support for Palestinian human rights. Instead, she just asked “where is Chuck Schumer tonight Where is he?”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

