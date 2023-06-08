Fox News Guest — Who’s Not a Doctor — Declares Smoke From Canada Wildfires Poses ‘No Health Risk’

More than 100 million Americans may be under air quality alerts due to Canada’s wildfires, yet a lawyer who appeared on Fox’s The Ingraham Angle claimed that the smoke, which blanketed New York in a thick orange haze Wednesday, posed “no health risk.”

Host Laura Ingraham introduced Steve Milloy as a “senior legal fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute and Trump-era transition team member.” Despite not being a doctor, Malloy made health-related pronouncements on Wednesday night’s show.

“Look, it’s ugly, it’s unpleasant to breathe, and for a lot of people, they get anxiety over it,” Milloy said. “But the reality is, there’s no health risk, Okay? There’s EPA research; they’ve done lots of clinical research on asthmatics, on elderly asthmatics, on children, on elderly with heart disease — not a cough or a wheeze from any of them.

“We have this kind of air in India and China all the time, uh, no public health emergency.”

“Speaking of,” Ingraham interjected, “do you notice, like in all the coverage of, you know, Bill Weir, the tailpipes, all this stuff. They never, ever mention the fact at the top that China is the number one polluter in the world?”

“Yeah, this is like clean air in China…Weir doesn’t know what he’s talking about; this doesn’t kill anybody, this doesn’t make anyone cough. This is not a health event, this doesn’t have anything to do with climate. First off, this is wildfire smoke, this is natural. This is not because of climate change…”

“Amazing!” Ingraham exclaimed. “This is not because of fossil fuel, this is not because of internal combustion engines. He just has no idea what he’s talking about.”

CNN’s Weir had something to say about Milloy’s assertions.

“The guy trashing me is Steve Milloy, who spent the ’90s trying to convince the public that cigarette smoking has no effect on lungs before running strategy for a big coal company and joining the OG science denial gang at Heartland Institute and he seems super nice,” Weir tweeted.

“Particulate matter is very fine soot,” Milloy explained.

“Well, you don’t want to be breathing that in,” Ingraham countered.

“They’re just carbon particles, they’re innocuous. OK? They’re innocuous. There’s nothing in them, the EPA has all this testing, real, live human beings that shows no effect, it’s total junk science to claim this is hurting anybody.”

The National Weather Service warned those impacted that “Poor air quality can be hazardous” and broke down some of the health concerns for those spending time outdoors.

