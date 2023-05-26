Fox News Host Attacks ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines For Partnership With Target Amid Pride Boycott

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy didn’t mince words when calling out HGTV stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines over their partnership with retail giant Target in the midst of fallout over the store’s Pride products.

The Waco, Texas-based couple’s mega-popular HGTV show Fixer Upper launched them into stardom starting in 2015, and their brand has since grown to include their own television network, Magnolia Network. They also have a lucrative partnership with Target, which carries their popular home décor product line Magnolia.

Since the fallout of Target’s pride collection began, which featured transgender-friendly swimwear, many people have called for the pair to denounce Target publicly.

Campos-Duffy, filling in for Jesse Watters on Jesse Watters Primetime Thursday night, went after the Gaineses.

“They’re the beloved, wonderful couple behind the smash hit TV show Fixer Upper. They have a popular and profitable home and kitchen line at Target,” Campos-Duffy said.

She played a video of the couple announcing the partnership with Target where they called it a “great company.”

“No one doubts that Chip and Joanne are good people, kind, moral, and aligned with American values. But if I had a line at a company and my name was on it and that brand partnered with a trans Satanist that makes tuck ’em bikinis for kids, I would feel compelled to speak up,” Campos-Duffy said.

“Now, maybe they’re raising questions internally. Of course that’s possible, but why aren’t they doing so publicly?” she added.

It’s unsure whether Campos-Duffy’s message reached the Gaines, as they are known for not having a television inside their home. But Campos-Duffy was far from the only person calling for the couple to speak out.

Journalist Benny Johnson called out the couple saying their silence was “deafening.”

The silence from @chipgaines & @joannagaines is deafening. They make Target *billions* a year in sales with their Magnolia line specifically targeted to Christian moms & children. A *word* from them about Target’s Satanic Grooming would END the monstrosity entirely. Really sad — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 25, 2023

Johnson also visited a Target location to figure out just how close the Gaines’ Magnolia decor section was to the pride collection in the store. Johnson, who labeled the Gaines as “paragons of Christian entrepreneurs and family values”, found the sections to be too close together, in his opinion.

Johnson called the situation “worse than I could have possibly imagined.”

I’ve been tweeting about how Christian influencers Chip & Joanna Gaines have not disavowed Target’s Satanic child grooming despite the backlash. What I didn’t know is the Gaines Section of target is directly ACROSS from the Groomer section. Not cool. pic.twitter.com/Sv3fVo3Pfm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 25, 2023

Podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey said she would love for the couple to speak out against the “satanic insanity.”

I like Chip & Joanna Gaines. But I would respect them SO much if they issued a statement about the satanic insanity being pushed by target and used their huge influence to try to keep target’s madness in check. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 22, 2023

I don’t want to judge Chip & Joanna Gaines over this situation with Target—there are plenty of people doing that already. But I think their conundrum illustrates Jesus’s statement that it’s impossible to serve both God and money. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 22, 2023

