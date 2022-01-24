Fox News Host Challenges Kristi Noem on Strict Abortion Law: ‘Are You Out of Step With the American People’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) joined Fox News Sunday over the weekend to discuss a range of issues from abortion to Covid-19 to transgender athletes.

The interview kicked off with guest host Shannon Bream asking Noem about recently polling from Fox News:

“Governor, you’ve made clear you’re among those who would like to see Roe struck down. Well, our brand new Fox News polling shows us this: When asked about that, 63 percent say ‘let it stand,’ 31 percent say ‘it’s time to overturn it'”

“Are you out of step with the American people on this?” Bream asked Noem.

“No,” Noem shot back. “In fact, 71% of Americans believe there should be some reasonable restrictions on abortion. When I ran for governor, I talked about being the most pro-life above in the country,” she continued.

Bream and Noem went on the discuss some of the particulars of two bills that Noem is putting before her state’s legislature, which would effectively ban abortion in the state.

“So the bill that you talked about, the new measure you’ve got that you’re working on this year, is very much like Texas SB8, which is the one that’s been back and forth at the Supreme Court,” Bream noted, explaining that the bill “essentially says that people who aide a woman getting an abortion after … a heartbeat is detected, they can actually, as private citizens, bring a case against these women.”

Noem defended the law, saying, “The Texas law has been upheld three times now. The South Dakota law is different, it is modeled after the Texas law.”

As the interview continued, Bream pressed Noem on what other services government can provide women in need, who seek abortion as a result of poverty or other hardships.

“What kind of resources, what kind of efforts is the state making to help these women? If you’re telling them they can’t have an abortion, where is the assistance otherwise?” Bream asked.

Noem answered, saying this is “one of the things we need to do a better job of across the country” while offering some examples of programs she would like to see expanded in her state.

Watch the full interview above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com