Fox News Host Defends Trump From Sex Abuse Verdict By Claiming Biden Wants ‘Children to Be Sexually Mutilated’

Fox News guest and former Congressman Sean Duffy defended former President Donald Trump being found liable for the sexual abuse of E Jean. Carroll by accusing President Joe Biden of supporting children being “sexually mutilated.”

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of The Story with Martha MacCallum, where Duffy reacted to the verdict live.

“Donald Trump got convicted in a New York courtroom, and I think most Americans outside of New York see the city as being very liberal and biased towards Donald Trump. And yeah, he has a lot of legal trouble,” Duffy said.

“The problem is most Americans look at how Donald Trump has been treated by law enforcement, whether it was the FBI, the DIJ, and the CIA going back to Russia collusion, four years of investigations and accusations that were put out in the media. And that all came to be false. And so I think there’s a lot of skepticism about Donald Trump’s convictions, and I think a lot of them will look beyond that and say, you know what — is he gonna fight for me?” Duffy added.

Duffy added that Biden has his own controversies involving his son Hunter Biden, who is facing investigations from the Justice Department and House Republicans.

“So I think as you play this out, the water gets muddied, but I think a lot of independent people and Republicans will not hold this case against Donald Trump just because there’s so much history here of unfair treatment of the president. He probably gets the benefit of the doubt,” Duffy added.

As the conversation continued, MacCallum asked how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rumored 2024 contender, would handle the verdict.

Duffy said it would not benefit DeSantis to attack Trump considering they’re fighting for the same voters.

“But it goes back to this point of Joe Biden, I mean the fact that he’s still focused on global warming and allowing, you know, children to be sexually mutilated. So many Americans want Joe Biden to focus on them and their lives and the economy and make things better,” Duffy said.

Watch above via The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com