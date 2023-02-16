Fox News Host Julie Banderas’ Husband Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Knife at Her Throat Following Altercation

The soon-to-be ex-husband of Fox News anchor Julie Banderas was arrested in December for allegedly putting a steak knife to her throat.

Andrew Sansone pointed the knife at his wife after an argument on December 14 at the couple’s home in the Hamptons, according to police reports obtained by The Daily Mail.

Per the Daily Mail, the police report noted that the couple had been arguing throughout the day about money and their pending divorce. As the evening progressed, Sansone, 55, reportedly grew upset with Banderas after she ate mashed potatoes he had prepared for their three kids.

Banderas, according to the report, said Sansone “grabbed a knife from the kitchen and pointed the blade at her neck, causing her to fear for her life.”

The couple’s children were in another part of the house at the time of the incident. Banderas reported the incident five days later to local police. Sansone was arrested and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, The Daily Mail reported.

A source told the Daily Mail that “a judge later granted a restraining order prohibiting him from having further contact with his wife. However, he retains the right to visit the children, through curbside pickups.”

The report comes a week after Banderas announced her divorce live on Fox News show Gutfeld! during a Valentine’s Day special.

Host Greg Gutfeld asked Banderas if she was expecting any kind of gifts on Valentine’s Day.

“I don’t know what your relationship is. It’s none of my business. But tell me, is it over? Are you gonna get anything for Valentine’s Day?” Gutfeld asked.

“F*ck Valentine’s Day!” Banderas said. “Yeah, it’s stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn’t get sh*t for Valentine’s Day.”

“Wait — are you no longer married?” Gutfeld asked.

“Well, I’m getting a divorce. I’m gonna go ahead and say it right here for the very first time,” Banderas said with a beaming smile as the crowd burst into applause. “Thank you, everyone.”

Watch above via Fox News’ Gutfeld.

