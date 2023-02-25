Fox News Host Says Biden Doing ‘Systemic Racism’ Against White People AND Siccing FBI On Companies In Wild Rant

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy accused President Joe Biden of “systemic racism” against white people and of threatening companies with the FBI and other agencies in a wild rant about the Ohio train disaster.

On Friday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Campos-Duffy asked Biden’s looniest critics to hold her beer, and went off on a breathtaking rant that included the allegation that the response to the East Palestine, Ohio train disaster amounts to “systemic racism” against white people, a complaint about the absence of Julia Roberts at the crash site, and the siccing of federal agencies on any company that might try to assist the area’s residents:

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: There is. There there is systemic racism and classism, and it’s against white working class Americans who voted for Trump when living in Trump country. And we’re seeing it glaring us in the face right now.

I mean, think about this. I mean, this is, and it’s not just Joe Biden who, you know, should have been there, of course. And Pete Buttigieg, who looked like, you know, a grumpy Bob the Builder, he didn’t want to be there at all.

But there’s other people that weren’t there and that were also discriminating, discriminating against this community. Think about the environmental activists and corporate America. They weren’t there. I mean, this with the activists. This is an Erin Brockovich moment. I mean, there was a blockbuster Oscar-winning movie written about something like this.

JESSE WATTERS: Erin Brockovich is actually in East Palestine tonight. Right now.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: She is. She is. But where’s Julia Roberts, an environmental activist? Where’s George Clooney? Where’s Leonardo DiCaprio? Where are, you know, the annoying Duchess and Prince of Montecito? Where’s Greta Thurnboog screaming “How dare you?”

None of these people have shown up.

And corporate America, who normally you know, when there’s a disaster, a hurricane, a tornado or the war in Ukraine, they all get together because a. American corporations have always been philanthropic, but they know it’s good for business to show what they’re they’re not there either where’s Airbnb offering free lodging? Where is American beverage companies? Goya is there… Goya Foods is there and Trump water is there. But who else?

This is classism. This is racism. And this is political retaliation for for those people who are living there. And, by the way, those corporations, Jesse. Many of them maybe want to help, but they know that this administration is highly vindictive and they could sic the EPA or the FBI or the IRS on them. And so they’re holding back because this administration has signaled to the country, nothing’s happening here. We don’t care. Don’t show up.

JESSE WATTERS: Yeah, it’ll embarrass the administration if corporate America, comes in and helps this town. You’re right about that.