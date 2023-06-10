Fox News Host Says Biden Will End Up Being Forced to RETURN Entire Trump Secret Docs Load To Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Watters told viewers that ex-President Donald Trump’s 37-count indictment will eventually result in President Joe Biden being forced to return the reams of documents seized by the DOJ to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump himself broke the blockbuster news Thursday that he has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act, news that shook the political world.

On Friday, that indictment was unsealed, and the details of the whopping 37 counts rocked the news and political media, and sent Trump and his defenders into apoplectic rage.

There were also takes, like the one Watters rolled out on Friday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters Primetime, which was flagged by Acyn Torabi.

Watters made perfunctory comparisons to past incidents involving presidential records, then made the claim that Biden will eventually be forced to return the documents to an exonerated Trump:

WATTERS: George H.W. Bush’s records ended up in a strip mall between a Chinese restaurant and a bowling alley. Bill Clinton didn’t just have tapes in a sock drawer. He had docs in a car dealership in Little Rock. George W. Bush stored his in a warehouse in Texas, and Obama kept his at the defunct furniture store right across the street from Mickey D’s. 30 FBI agents didn’t show up to their doorsteps with guns. Their wives never had their underwear drawers rummaged through. Trump’s lawyer should have filed the motion last spring immediately, once he got a subpoena, and argued that these records are personal under the Presidential Records Act. In fact, at the end of this case, President Trump will be able to argue for Joe Biden to return these personal documents back to Mar-a-Lago. Mar-a-Lago is where the former office of the presidency is, which is funded by taxpayers and protected by the Secret Service. Everybody knows this is all about stopping Trump before he can beat Biden in the election. Rachel Maddow straight-up admitted it. MADDOW: Whether part of the issue here is not just that Trump has committed crimes, but that Trump has committed crimes and plans on being back in the White House. Do they consider as part of a potential plea offer something that would proscribe him, proscribe him from running for office again? WATTERS: Plead guilty. Promise not to run against Biden and we won’t throw you in jail.

