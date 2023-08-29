Fox News Host Suggests Climate Activists Clean Up ‘Human Feces and Litter’ in Cities Instead of Protesting

The panel of Fox News’ Outnumbered are outraged by anti-capitalism climate activists, and Tuesday’s guest panelist had a scatological suggestion for them if they were serious about cleaning up the environment.

In a segment about recent sit-in protests by climate activists blocking the road to Burning Man in Nevada, Lawrence Jones, host of Lawrence Jones Cross Country, not only accused the protestors of being insincere and “hijacking” tactics used by the civil rights movement, but also recommended that they transfer their attention from disrupting regular people’s lives to actually cleaning up “human feces and litter” in bigger cities:

It’s really insensitive, also, of them, to hijack tactics invented during the civil rights movement. Sit-ins were staged for people saying, “Hey, you’re not welcome there because of the color of your skin.” That is where this originated. But I also question their sincerity as well. I mean, all these climate protesters, you did not see them in east Palestine. As a matter of fact, east Palestine is still suffering right now, not one activist. So again, I don’t believe them when they say they really want to fight for a cleaner climate. How about picking up all the trash in all the major cities? How about getting human feces and litter all over the cities, and making sure kids know what gardens are? There is way to win American people over, stopping people from providing for their family is not the way to do it.

The protesters, reportedly organized by Seven Circles, were blockading the road to Burning Man to protest the event’s growing carbon footprint due to the private jets taken by celebrity concertgoers and their ilk. The real reason they made the news, however, was because Pyramid Lake Paiute tribal police tried to mow down the protestors with their pickups, with one officer yelling: “I’m gonna take all of you out!”

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com