Fox News Host Will Cain Helps Raise More Than $1 Million For Maui Wildfire Relief

Fox News host Will Cain, who owns property in Maui and has spent much of his life there, traveled to Hawaii last week to report on the devastating wildfires there. He has since helped raise more than $1 million for disaster relief.

Cain appeared live from Maui on America’s Newsroom Tuesday morning to report on the damage and slam the government’s initial response.

“That’s the story I’m finding,” Cain said. “A lot of disappointment in official leadership. A lot of disappointment in politicians. A lot of inspiration in people, in community, and Americans.”

Anchor Bill Hemmer asked about President Joe Biden’s public reaction to the fires, asking Cain if people in Hawaii had seen photos of Biden on the beach during the disaster.

Cain replied that phone and internet service in Maui have been seriously hampered, so news from the outside is scarce. He went on to criticize U.S. support for Ukraine, contrasting those funds with Biden responding “no comment” at one point over the weekend when asked about the fires.

“I will say to this: Why are we capable of sending billions to Ukraine — And I’m not here to politicize or talk to you whether or not that’s a should or shouldn’t — I’m just saying, I know that we are sending billions to Ukraine. And the response to Maui is, ‘No comment.’ Explain that to me! This is the United States of America,” Cain said.

The Biden administration issued a “disaster declaration” last week that included federal aid for the island.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the declaration said.

Cain went on to note he set up a fundraiser for Hawaii that has raised more than $1 million as of writing.

“I want to be a part of the solution in this community, as well,” Cain said. “So, my friends and I, family, long time people, have put up a GoFundMe, It’s ‘Help The People of Maui.’ And, I promise you, your help is arriving and I’m going to make sure this gets to the people of West Maui.”

