Fox News Hosts Gloat That They Were the Only Network to Carry RFK Jr. Censorship Hearing

Thursday’s Congressional hearing about government censorship, featuring Democratic presidential candidate and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the GOP’s star witness, was a big story, but Fox News was the only cable network to carry the hearing live. Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino were all too happy to brag about being “the only place you could see it.”

After leading with excerpts of Democratic representatives interrupting Kennedy, followed by a clip of the candidate claiming that he was being censored at a censorship hearing, Hemmer highlighted Fox’s lone coverage as he and Perino slammed Democrats for trying to keep Kennedy from speaking:

Hemmer: Just about 24 hours ago you were watching that with Dana and me here. About the only place you could see it, in fact. Yesterday’s combative hearing on the Hill over the government’s role in suppression of information. Believe it or not, censorship was on full display. RFK Jr. begging his fellow Democrats to allow him to speak. Democrats relentless in their hits back against him, against Biden’s potential top challenger for the Democratic nomination for president. At one point, Dana, they were asked to go into special session behind closed doors. Perino: That was the first thing they asked! Before they asked RFK Jr. a single question they wanted to take it behind closed doors. Because they are so afraid of what he’s going to say.

Before ending the segment, Hemmer and Perino plugged the Fox News coverage again while claiming Democrats were simply too afraid to let Kennedy spout conspiracy theories in front of Congress:

Perino: The Democrats’ strategy in all of this was over the top, and they looked so panicked about somebody who they say who has no chance of going anywhere in the election. Hemmer: Something to watch. Unfortunately, you could only see it in one place, and that was on America’s Newsroom. Perino: You are fortunate. You watch here.

Kennedy said a lot while he was testifying, and he was also interrupted because a lot of what he was saying was subject to some fact-checking, which is what CNN and MSNBC were doing instead of live coverage.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

