Fox News Hosts Now Believe Mishandling Classified Docs is ‘Horrible’ and One of the Worst Things a President Can Do

Fox News host Emily Compagno and the Outnumbered gang expressed a strong belief that mishandling classified documents is one of the worst things a president can do.

President Joe Biden responded to a shouted question about the classified documents discovered by Biden aides in private storage spaces — including his Wilmington home — and which are now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Q Do you have any regret, sir, that you did not reveal the existence of the documents back in November, before the midterms? THE PRESIDENT: Just hang on, okay? Look, as we found — we found a handful of documents that were failed — were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department. We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There is no there there.

On Wednesday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, Compagno and the crew opened the show by pillorying Biden over those remarks, and evincing grave concern over the handling of classified documents by a president.

EMILY COMPAGNO: The president says there’s no there there? When classified documents, including some classified at the highest security level, were found in a closet at his Penn Biden Center, at his Wilmington, Delaware, home in the garage next to his Corvette, and probably a badminton set? The White House won’t explain why they hid the findings from the public for seventy days and has refused to answer reporters questions. We still don’t know how many documents were found, what was in them, or who had access to them. But the president finds none of that regrettable. But he does find being asked questions about the scandal annoying. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: You know, the only, I will answer the question, but here’s the deal. You know what, quite frankly, bugs me is that we have a serious problem here. We’re talking about. We’re talking about what’s going on. And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that. EMILY COMPAGNO: Oh, it bugs the president? When the American people have a right to transparency and a right to know how he stewards his salary that we pay. TOMI LAHREN: You know, it really bugged me during the beginning of COVID when they were still trying to impeach the former president instead of focusing on the pandemic that was coming to our shores. That really bugged me. But again, no regrets, because why would he have any regrets?

It went on like that for some time, with Jackie DeAngelis declaring Biden’s handling of documents a “horrible” thing and Brian Brenberg arguing the handling of classified documents is one of the most important things a president does.

Back when the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to recover documents he illegally took from the White House and repeatedly refused to return, the hosts of Outnumbered were less concerned by the mishandling of documents. Compagno instead complained that the media was celebrating the raid on Trump.

“There’s a toxic celebration of what happens with him,” she lamented.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered.

