Fox News’ Pete Doocy Praises President Biden, Psaki Press Office for Willingness to Take ‘Hard’ Questions

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy had kind words for President Joe Biden, as well as for Press Secretary Jen Psaki and her shop.

On the heels of Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch’s declaration that the chief role of Fox News is to be the “loyal opposition” to Biden’s White House, The Los Angeles Times has published an interview with Doocy in which the reporter praised Biden’s willingness to answer “hard” questions.

Asked “Did it surprise you when Biden said publicly that he liked you?”, Doocy said it didn’t, but that Biden’s response was gratifying.

“[T]he way that he framed it was what a reporter would want to hear, right?” Doocy told the paper. “He knows that it’s going to be a hard question with an edge, but ‘I like him anyway.’ And that means he is up for the hard questions, and it sounds like he’s going to keep taking them. So more than a surprise, it kind of just made me hopeful that that will continue over the next couple years. There are so few opportunities to be in the room with him, but it sounds like when we are, he’ll be listening for us.”

He also praised the responsiveness of Psaki and her deputies elsewhere in the interview:

Commentators on Fox News pounded away at President Biden over the last year during the campaign, and it continues now. Does it make your job more difficult in dealing with the White House? It really hasn’t had that much of an impact at all. As you’ve seen, the president will still take the questions. The press secretary will still call on Fox whenever we’re in the briefing room. The only time that we ever don’t get called on are the days that we just don’t physically have a seat in the briefing room because they have this social-distancing rotation. So two days out of the week we are not in there. But on those days the staff has been perfectly responsive over email or if we can get them in person.

Doocy has also arguably been responsible for getting Biden more “earned media” than anyone else. It was Doocy whom Biden trolled during a viral bike ride during the campaign, and it was a Doocy question that prompted the President’s “Neanderthal thinking” remark this week.

You can read the full interview here, and watch Biden’s exchange with Doocy above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]