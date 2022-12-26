Fox News Poll Shows 58 Percent of Voters Not ‘Glad’ Trump is Running Again

During a discussion about the 2024 presidential election Monday, guest host Charles Payne noted that recent polling from Fox News found 58 percent of registered voters are not “glad” to see former President Donald Trump running again.

The segment kicked off with a discussion of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s (R) potential presidential ambitions.

“We’re talking about it. I get it. And we’re having conversations. But right now, my focus is really on New Hampshire,” said Sununu in a previous interview with the network.

“Well, that was New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu telling Neil Cavuto about possible plans, his possible plans for 2024. This what, some new Fox polls showing a lot of voters aren’t looking forward to a possible Biden-Trump rematch,” said Payne before introducing his guest.

“Let’s get the read from Sarah Westwood of The Washington Examiner. You know, I think both parties have unique, similar but unique problems here. Right. With respect to to the Republican Party, whether President Trump runs in former President Trump, there’s still Trumpism in the room. And the only one who seems like they can carry that mantle right now or that baton would be maybe Governor Ron DeSantis. What do you think, Sarah?” Payne asked Westwood as the poll was shown on the screen.

“I think Trump in a lot of ways shifted the center of the Republican Party. And I don’t know that Governor Sununu really represents where the energy in the Republican Party is right now. That’s why DeSantis is so popular,” Westwood began, adding:

Sununu represents sort of the old guard of the Republican Party, the pro-business, the very middle of the road kind of Republican that’s helped him be successful in a pretty blue state like New Hampshire. But broadly speaking, throughout the country, you know, DeSantis has shown a way to sort of wage those culture war fights in education, you know, on immigration, on a lot of these issues that Republicans really care about in a way that is still not nearly as divisive as Donald Trump. He was able to to have hundreds of thousands of Democrats who did not support him the first time around come around to his side with his landslide election in 2022. So it will be interesting to see the different types of Republican ideology get matched up in the 2024 primary. I’m just not sure that Governor Sununu really represents the direction of where the party has been going over the past eight years.

The Fox News poll also showed 64 percent of registered voters do not want President Joe Biden to run again. The poll was conducted between Dec. 9th to the 12th and carries a 3 percent margin of error.

