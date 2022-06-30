Fox News Refutes Late Night Hosts Mocking Their Anchor’s ‘Awkward Silence’ Following Cassidy Hutchinson Testimony

Fox News responded to critics who ridiculed what one called an “awkward silence” following Tuesday’s testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson before the house committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Bret Baier said on air“the testimony in and of itself is really really powerful.” This was followed by more than a few seconds of silence before Fox News co-anchor John Roberts said to his fellow anchor Sandra Smith, “Sandra, you still hear?”

“Indeed, yes, I am here,” replied Smith.

“And as has been pointed out, please watch the clip all the way to the end and see the awkward silence over what was an unspinnable and devastating hearing for Trump,” tweeted Daily Beast media reporter Justin Baragona with the video of Baier’s reaction to the testimony.

As can be seen in the video above, late-night comedians Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers mocked the silence for comedic gain.

A Fox News spokesperson explained to Mediaite on Thursday it was a missed cue between anchors hosting in separate studios in New York and DC.

