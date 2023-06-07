Fox News Reporter at Briefing Straight-Up Asks The Big UFO Question: ‘Are We Alone?’

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich sounded more like Fox Mulder than Fox News when she asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if earthlings are alone in the universe.

Air Force veteran and self-styled whistleblower David Grusch has been getting attention by claiming the U.S. has been collecting alien spacecraft and remains for decades.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, he got Heinrich’s attention, and Jean-Pierre’s. After teasing the UFO question, Heinrich digressed for several minutes with questions about the border before returning to the subject:

JACQUI HEINRICH: Thanks, Karine. I want to ask about UFOs, but I have to ask about the border first.

On the 11th Circuit ruling yesterday blocking quick releases of migrants, does the administration plan to appeal to the Supreme Court?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It’s an ongoing litigation, so, certainly, I’m not going to comment on that at this time.

JACQUI HEINRICH: And the New York City mayor floated plans to have migrants be housed with residents. Is that something the administration would support? And if that ends up becoming necessary, would that be a poor reflection on the administration’s ability to manage the border?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So I haven’t seen those reports. I kind of saw some chyrons on — on the cable news network — I think yours — coming out to the podium. What I can say is that we have been in touch with the interior cities — right? — the cities like New York City, like Chicago and others, who are dealing with this issue. And we’ve — we’ve had conversations with them; we are in touch with them.

As you know, there is more than $200 million in funding that has gone to these interior — interior cities. A majority of that has gone to New York City. But just not going to speak to the mayor’s policies. I just don’t know much — enough about it to — to speak to it at this time.

JACQUI HEINRICH: And the retirements upcoming, the border chief and the ICE — the ICE chief, is that going to impact the administration’s ability to manage the border in the near term?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, I — from what I understand, their retirements was — was — has been planned for some time now. And — and so just going to leave that piece to them. And certainly they can speak to — to their retirement.

What I can speak to is what we have seen these past couple of weeks since Title 42 has been lifted. We have seen — we’ve seen legal migration go down — go down significantly. And that’s because of the plan that this President has put forward.

You think about diplomacy, you think about deterrence, you think about making sure that we’re expanding legal pathways — that’s what the President and his administration has been able to do. And that’s why we have seen such a decline at the border.

And I think that speaks to the President’s leadership and what he’s been able to do with his team. And I think that’s incredibly important.

JACQUI HEINRICH: On UFOs —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahead, Steve.

JACQUI HEINRICH: — real quick, though. This whistleblower report alleging that the U.S. military has been retrieving craft of non-human origin for at least several decades. Are we alone? And if we were not, would you even tell us?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I would refer that question to the Department of Defense and let them answer that question for you.