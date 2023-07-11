Fox News Reports on Tuberville’s Shocking CNN Interview — But NOT The White Nationalist Part

Fox News reported on part of Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) shocking CNN interview with Kaitlan Collins — but not the part where he made jaw-dropping remarks about White nationalists.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, host Kaitlan Collins had a stunning exchange with Tuberville in which the senator said it was just her “opinion” that White nationalists are racist. The extended exchange ended like this:

COLLINS: A White nationalist is racist, Senator. TUBERVILLE: Well, that’s your opinion. That’s your opinion. But if it’s racism? COLLINS: It’s not an opinion. TUBERVILLE: If it’s racism? I’m totally against it. I am totally against any type of race — any type of racism. I don’t care what it’s in.

While CNN and MSNBC covered the shocking comments quite thoroughly, Fox News didn’t get around to reporting on the interview until very late in the morning.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Fox News anchor Dana Perino played a clip from that CNN interview — but it was this exchange on the Pentagon’s policy on abortion:

TUBERVILLE: And so, it’s a tough situation. And there’s nobody more military than me, Kaitlan. My dad was military, career military. I’m all for the military. We need a strong military. But we also need to go by the rules in the Constitution, and represent the people and taxpayers. Taxpayers are not supposed to pay for anything that has to do with abortion.

Perino went on to interview Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, and the topic of Tuberville’s remarks on White Nationalists did not come up.

Fox host Harris Faulkner later teased an Outnumbered segment on Tuberville, but again the subject was not Tuberville’s assertion that White nationalists being racists is merely a matter of opinion, not fact.

