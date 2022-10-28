Fox News Reports Threats Against Members of Congress Increased 144% From 2017 to 2021 — During Trump’s Term

Fox News on Friday highlighted the increase in threats member of Congress face today in the aftermath of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband being attacked in his home with a hammer.

Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie joined America Reports on Friday and detailed some of the reactions of current members of Congress.

“I do want to get to that reaction pouring in from both sides. Republicans also condemning this attack. Let’s start with minority leader, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. This is what he tweeted earlier today, ‘Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement, including our still our Capitol Police, are on the case,’” Hasnie began.

“Ted Cruz also tweeting, ‘What happened to Paul Pelosi last night is horrific. We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong and unacceptable,’” she continued, adding:

And then, Sandra, I want to take a note of Senator Rand Paul’s tweet, very interesting, condemning the attack, saying, ‘No one deserves to be assaulted. But then also adding this to it. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery.’ Of course, this is about Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, who had said, quote, Rand Paul’s neighbor was right in an apparent reference to when the senator was assaulted by his neighbor two years ago.

“Now, U.S. Capitol Police has seen a huge, huge spike in threats made to members of Congress over the past couple of years. Axios had reported that threats went up by 144% from 2017 to 2021,” Hasnie added, dates that roughly overlap with former President Donald Trump’s time in office.

“So that’s a huge jump. And a reminder, we’ve said this over and over again. Members are not guaranteed security. You’re going to remember reporting about Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley that she was spending some $60,000 on private security last year,” she noted, adding:

This is why, they don’t get security. Leadership does, and that includes Speaker Pelosi, but their spouses do not. So Paul Pelosi would have only enjoyed Speaker Pelosi’s security when he was with her. Now, lawmakers do have the funds to have a security system because, this year, the House sergeant at arms gave House members about $10,000 to install security systems in their homes. We do not know if the speaker used those funds or where she used those funds because she does have a residence here in Washington as well.

“But after this incident, we could see U.S. Capitol Police extend temporary security to Paul Pelosi and then, of course, lawmakers perhaps will start talking about calling for security for members and their families,” Hasnie concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com